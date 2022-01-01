RESOURCES CENTER
Events & Webcasts
WEBINAR REPLAYThe state of the art of Competitive intelligence in 2022Our CI experts outlined the best practices and opportunities to upgrade your Competitive Intelligence in 2022
WEBCASTMonitoring, capturing & translating insights in any languageLeveraging powerful machine translation techniques, ReportLinker now allows you to search for and read news and reports published in seven languages.
WEBINAR REPLAYThe great Innovation Shift: Best practices for staying competitiveLearn about the latest trends in organisational innovation and identify ways to drive and support innovation throughout your company
Whitepapers & Guides
WHITEPAPERHow to implement a robust Competitive Intelligence process?Discover the 3 steps to follow to set up a robust process for Competitive Intelligence, based on technology:
GUIDEPredicting the future of Competitive IntelligenceThis innovative study by SCIP (Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals) predicts several trends over the next 3 years
WHITEPAPERStep-by-step guide to drive & support innovationDrive and support innovation and ensure your company remains competitive? In this guide, we provide 3 Steps to follow to set up innovation intelligence.
Blog
Market Trends
Opportunities into the LIDAR technology and its growth forecasts to 2027
With the global automotive market for LiDAR expected to grow to $2.8 Billion by 2027
Product Updates
ReportLinker launches Data Connect
ReportLinker provides AI driven market intelligence solutions that automate insights discovery from large amounts of data
Best Practices
Why embedding Competitive Intelligence throughout an entire organisation is a key success factor?
Embedding competitive intelligence to increase performance and growth